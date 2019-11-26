The Debate
White House Lifts Brief Lockdown After Airspace Violation Was Reported

US News

The White House was put on lockdown for 30 minutes due to airspace violation which was only lifted after getting an 'all-clear'. Fighter jets were scrambled.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
The White House was put on lockdown for 30 minutes due to reported airspace violation which was only lifted after getting an 'all-clear'. Fighter jets were scrambled after the incident was reported in Washington DC on November 26. Several roads in the city were also closed for traffic. Reportedly, it was an 'unresponsive aircraft' moving towards the east which violated the Capitol Hill area resulting in a brief evacuation. 

However, the United States Secret Service said that personnel in the White House were told to remain at their place while asking the officials outside the building to remain far away. The incident was reported around 8:30 am (local time) and the White House was locked down shortly after 9 am (local time). Senior officials across the interagency are still monitoring the situation on a national event conference call. The plane is not yet considered hostile. 

Read - Drone Spotted In No-fly-zone Airspace Above The Taj Mahal

Read - World Body Responds As Pakistan Denies Airspace To PM Modi's Flight

