White House: Migrant Apprehensions By Troops At US-Mexico Border Have ‘doubled’

Migrant apprehensions at the US- Mexico border have doubled as the southwestern border continues to face the biggest migrant influx in 20 years, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news conference on April 12. Nearly 10,000 troops have been deployed by Mexico, witnessing a drastic surge of migrants, including the unaccompanied children attempting to cross the border alone. Troops, deployed by three countries Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala in bilateral agreements with the Biden administration, have increased apprehensions and return levels of migrants trying to enter the United States, the White House Press secretary told reporters. When asked about what the Biden administration’s plan entails, she said, that the three countries entered into discussions to commit “to increase the border security”.

“So, Mexico made the decision to maintain 10,000 troops at its southern border, resulting in twice as many daily migrant interdictions,” Psaki told reporters. She further informed, that Guatemala surged 1,500 police and military personnel to its southern border with Honduras and agreed to set up 12 checkpoints along the migratory route. “Honduras surged 7,000 police and military to disperse a large contingent of migrants,” Biden’s press secretary continued. The US has assigned the migrant crisis management task to the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson, who is in talks with regional partners to discuss what steps can be taken to help reduce the number of migrants trying to enter through the U.S.-Mexico border, said Psaki.

"President Biden has made clear from day one that he wants to change our immigration system. Doing so means truly building back better because we can’t just undo four years of the previous administration’s actions overnight. Those actions didn’t just neglect our immigration system; they intentionally made it worse. When you add a pandemic to that, it’s clear it will take significant time to overcome," White House Press secretary said at a news briefing, speaking about US-Mexico border crisis.

Asked separately by a reporter if the Biden administration’s plan was to “apprehend these migrants who were trying to cross the border,” Psaki responded, “You’d have to speak with these countries about how they will be implementing.” More than 100,000 illegal migrants have been detained at the US-Mexico border since the Biden administration assumed office, February constituted the highest monthly total migrant influx recorded since mid-2019. The illegal migration at the southwestern border flared as the new Democrat President widely campaigned to roll back restrictive, hard-line immigration policies of former US President Donald Trump.

Lone children arriving at border also 'doubled'

The number of children now arriving at the border attempting to cross into the US has doubled, many of whom were apprehended by US Border Patrol for deportation, the US homeland security told a press briefing, citing US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, the federal agency that encompasses the Border Patrol. Last month, US President Biden asked his Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Administration’s work on US’ efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle on improving border migrant crisis. Harris has been overseeing regional efforts in cooperation with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, who is tasked by the Biden administration to rebuild the immigration system.

