White House Pets Have Their Own PR As They 'soften' US President's Political Image

Pets are set to return to the White House following the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden where his dogs ‘Major’ and ‘Champ’ and a cat will provide their owners with a source of comfort, entertainment and a generally good Public Relation (PR). Pets play a significant role in softening the political image of the US President in the country. According to an Associated Press report, an author who studies White House traditions, Jennifer Pickens said that pets have ‘always played an important role’ in the White mainly because it ‘humanises’ the political image.

Association of pets with the presidents in the United States, according to a presidential historian at Boston University Tom Whalen provides pet-loving constituents with a sense of connection with the US leader. He said, “When a president, the leader of the country, the leader of the free world really, is seen with a dog or a cat, you know, basically there is a bond that they have with their public, whether they’re Republican or Democrat.”

From Theodore Roosevelt’s ‘Skip’ to Warren G Harding’s ‘Laddie Boy’ who even had his own Cabinet chair, pets in the White House have always made their presence evident. As per reports, even Franklin Delano Roosevelt had his ‘Fala’ who slept in a special chair at the foot of the former US President’s bed. In fact, most recently, HW Bush’s ‘Millie’ was featured on “The Simpsons” and starred in “Millie’s Book: As dictated to Barbara Bush.”

Two German shepherds and cat to enter White House

For the first time in years, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will bring a cat, along with two dogs, to live with them in the White House. Earlier this month, Biden had announced that he will move to the President’s house with two other lesser-known members of the family - Champ and Major, the family’s pet dogs. But now, according to CBS Sunday Morning, Biden said that a cat would join the First Couple.

George W Bush was the last President of the United States to have feline in the White House, along with two Scottish terriers. As for Biden’s cat, the details about the feline are still unknown but are likely to be shared with the public soon.

Coming back to their dogs, the Biden family had adopted ‘Major’ in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association after fostering it. The canine will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House where it will be accompanied by the Bidens’ other German Shepherd ‘Champ’. ‘Major’ was fostered by the Bidens before adoption.

