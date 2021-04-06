White House Press Briefing Gets Surprise Visit From Easter Bunny, No Egg Roll Amid COVID

An Easter bunny made a surprise appearance on the White House balcony alongside US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they held a press briefing. The pink bunny was also seen weaving at the US citizens alongside White House secretary Jan Psaki as she delivered remarks, dressed in blue frock wearing a face mask. Even as the US President decided to forego the annual White House Easter Egg Roll tradition, he summoned the Easter bunny to mark the festivity. The bunny is none other than the US president's military aide, Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Westling. “We have a special guest, as you can see to my left here,” Biden says in his address, as the Easter bunny, Westling, jumps in the middle excitedly greeting the crowd.

Biden then thanked the White House Historical Association and the National Park Service for delivering thousands of commemorative eggs to vaccination sites, and communities, and healthcare centers across the US. He then informs that as many families were going through tough times either battling with the coronavirus disease, grieving the loss of a loved one, or overcoming the financial hardships due to loss of jobs, the White House scrapped its traditional Easter Egg Roll for sentimental reasons for the second consecutive year.

“The virus is not gone, and the second year in a row most will be apart from families and friends in a full congregation,” Biden lamented. “But we’ll remember that with faith, hope, and love, anything is possible,” he said, adding that next Easter, he looks forward to White House “ringing with joy” once again. “Come here, Easter Bunny,” the First Lady can be heard saying. Biden added that he would ensure by next year, the US will rebuild and re-engage, adding “May God protect our troops and take care of the Easter Bunny.”

'Big one next year,' says Biden

The White House egg roll tradition was started by former US President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878 and has since continued for many years until the coronavirus pandemic struck. The White House calls a gathering of at least 30,000 children to the White House grounds to celebrate. As the easter bunny was introduced, the White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki said: "It's not quite the same. We'll do a big one next year, but we still wanted to have a visitor and some special commemorative Easter eggs for all of you from the president and First Lady.”

(All Images Credit: AP)