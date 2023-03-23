White House Press Secretary Dodges Questions On Biden Family's Alleged Ties To China

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced questions regarding the US President Joe Biden family's alleged ties to a Chinese energy company. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy inquired about a recent House Oversight report, which claimed that Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Hallie Biden received payments from associates with connections to the Chinese business.

Doocy specifically asked Jean-Pierre what the Biden family members were paid for, citing bank records as evidence. But Jean-Pierre attempted to deflect the question.

"Look, I’m just not going to respond to that from here. Look, we have heard from House Republicans for years and years and years how — the inaccuracies and lies when it comes to this issue. And, I don’t even where to begin to even answer that question because, again, it’s been lies and lies and inaccuracy for the past couple of years and I’m just not going to get into it from here," she said, according to a Fox news report.

Karine Jean-Pierre gets criticised on Twitter for her response

She went on to justify her non-answer by citing “years and years” of “lies” from Republicans — but her boss has told documented lies on this very subject. No response on the bank records is unacceptable. It’s a legitimate question, and if it’s just a new “lie,” prove it. https://t.co/gBGyrBoPZM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 22, 2023

Hunter Biden’s legal team has publicly acknowledged that these payments happened. The denial by President Biden and this dodge by Karine are nothing but gaslighting.https://t.co/uwguOQFIZh https://t.co/NvsOqPhY5u — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 22, 2023

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's response to questions about the Biden family's alleged connections to a Chinese energy company was met with accusations of dishonesty and gaslighting on social media.

Washington Examiner Justice Department reporter Jerry Dunleavy and National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker were among those who criticised Jean-Pierre's response, citing public acknowledgment from Hunter Biden's legal team about the payments. Conservative writer Doug Powers joked about Jean-Pierre's attempt to deny the claim.

Podcast host Ahmed Al Assliken also accused Jean-Pierre of lying. Meanwhile, Washington Times commentary editor Kelly Riddell called for an explanation of the Biden family's transactions to prove the accusations were false.