White House Press Secy Jen Psaki Tests COVID Positive, To Miss Biden's Visit To Europe

The White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, tested COVID-positive on Tuesday. Psaki announced her PCR test result on Tuesday on her Twitter account. She said that she took a PCR test in the morning and the result came back as positive.

Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 22, 2022

The White House chief spokeswoman, Psaki, said she will adhere to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on COVID-19. Psaki was about to accompany US President Joe Biden on his trip to Europe amid the Russia Ukraine war.

Jen Psaki informed in her Twitter post that she would remain in 5-days isolation as per CDC guidelines and thus would not accompany President Biden on his Europe trip. Psaki in her series of tweets also informed that she had two "socially-distanced" meetings with President Biden a day before her test. However, according to Jen Psaki, President Biden was tested negative via PCR test.

"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test," Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary tweeted.

She thanked the vaccine and said it was due to the vaccine that she was not experiencing any severity. She tweeted that her symptoms are mild.

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," she tweeted.

Biden's Europe trip

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, US President Joe Biden wants to show a united front against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden would attend a NATO Summit, address European Union (EU) leaders. He will also hold meetings with G-7 leaders, his national security advisor has said before his leave for Brussels and Poland.

“He will attend an emergency NATO Summit, joined by the leaders of the other 29 NATO Allies. He will join the G7 leaders. And he will address the 27 leaders of the European Union at a session of the European Council. He will have the opportunity to coordinate on the next phase of military assistance to Ukraine,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday.

While speaking with reporters, Sullivan said, “For the past few months, the West has been united. The President is travelling to Europe to ensure we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes...helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves, imposing and increasing costs on Russia, and reinforcing the Western alliance."