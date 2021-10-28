White House Pushes For Climate Executive Actions To Help Achieve Joe Biden's Goals

White House is slated to approve the climate change executive actions that fulfil US President Joe Biden’s 2030 Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction targets and other climatic goals as Congress negotiates to stall the bill, at least two officials present at the meeting on Monday told CNN. The climate bill is being worked on by White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy and other top officials to enact the bill that aims to slash 50-52 per cent of US greenhouse gases below 2005 by 2030 by holding discussions with state and federal climate partners and agencies. National Economic Council director Brian Deese, along with McCarthy briefed environmental groups of the climate bill agenda this week, ahead of the COP26, the UN climate summit in Glasgow, UK.

White House officials pushing for climate and social safety net bill approval

US President Biden is holding to challenge lawmakers with his policies about the increased ambition in combatting climate change – which is a part of the President’s focus on building back better in a way that will create millions of good-paying, union jobs, ensure economic competitiveness, advance environmental justice, and improve the health and security of communities across America, according to White House release. This week, White House officials have been pushing lawmakers can reach a deal on the climate and social safety net bill despite Congress's objection. According to the news channel, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's office has been making efforts to convince big companies to commit to climate financing and fostering much intense partnership with 25 states to achieve the US President’s climatic goals.

"I don't have a timeline to share on when that strategy will come out, but it will lay out the key specifics around the range of tools we have for us to actually hit our 50-52% target," a senior administration official told CNN in a statement. ” There are multiple ways for us to get there. The National Climate Strategy will lay out the range of opportunities for us to show the durability of our target,” he added.

Experts weigh in stating that Biden’s 50-52 per cent goal of clean energy might suffer obstacles without legislative investments, and the approval of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats’ economic package becomes integral in cutting greenhouse gas emissions. “If Congress fails to pass robust climate measures and new regulations are not implemented, greenhouse gas emissions would only be reduced by 17-25% by 2030,” the news channel speculates.

