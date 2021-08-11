White House Reacts To Andrew Cuomo's Resignation, Lauds 'courageous Women'

Hours after Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation as New York Governor, the White House denied having any prior knowledge for the same. Regardless, the Biden administration showered accolades on the “courageous women” who came forward to reveal their stories. Cuomo, who served as the state’s governor for a decade, resigned after he was accused of sexual harassing 11 women.

Addressing media reporters, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden had clarified his stance last week and that still stands. Previously, Biden had demanded Cuomo’s resignation after an elaborate investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that the Democrat had sexually abused eleven women, including his close aides inside his office.

"Our view is that this is a story about these courageous women who came forward, told their stories, shared their stories, and an investigation was overseen by the attorney general, that, of course, concluded today, in an outcome that the president called for just last week," Psaki said.

Cuomo's resignation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 10 announced his resignation in order to skip an impeachment in the State Assembly after a withering report from the state's attorney general alleged he had sexually harassed not one but 11 women. The grave accusations led to calls from top Democrats, including Presiden Joe Biden, that he stepped down from the office.

Shortly after the report was released, Cuomo maintained, "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."

Prior to rendering resignation, Cuomo intended to run for a fourth term, a feat his 3-term governor father, Late Mario Cuomo, was not able to achieve. Earlier, Cuomo’s top aide had resigned on August 8 amid the sexual harassment scandal involving her boss.

Multiple women have accused the New York Governor of sexual harassment and assault. According to a 2018 report from Edison Research, 21 per cent of Americans have stated that they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, says The Hill. Equal Rights Advocates has joined a group of other gender justice and survivor organisations in calling for Cuomo to be removed from office by the New York State legislature.

Image: AP