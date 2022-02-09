White House Refused To Discuss Afghanistan Withdrawal In Advance, US Officers Detail Why

An army investigation into the Biden administration’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year revealed the White House’s reasons behind the refusal to discuss the evacuation in advance. The report found that the US military deployed in the war-ravaged country had tried to start preparations for the evacuation weeks before the fall of Kabul in August, but faced resistance from the White House and local American embassy. The report was written as a result of a probe of the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport on 26 August, which claimed the lives of 13 US servicemen and 170 Afghan civilians.

Citing a 2,000-page investigative report, Washington Post revealed that senior US officials failed to understand the significance of the Taliban’s push toward Kabul and resisted efforts by military commanders to prepare an evacuation of embassy staffers and Afghan allies in the weeks before Kabul fell, putting American troops involved in the withdrawal in greater danger. The report suggested that the chaos and the much-criticised decision to leave behind those who failed to make it to the airport within two weeks since the start of the troop pullout might have been avoided.

Further, the investigative report revealed previously unreported instances of violence directed at US forces, including a gun battle between Marines and the Taliban fighters that killed two of the militants and another in which American troops killed a member of an elite Afghan unit and wounded six others after they fired on Americans. It detailed the immense pressure US troops were under as thousands of Afghans streamed to the airport in a desperate attempt to flee the return of militant rule.

The US military had the chance to be "much better prepared to conduct a more orderly" evacuation, top American commander on the ground Navy Rear Admiral Peter Vasely said in his testimony, adding that policymakers did not pay "attention to the indicators of what was happening on the ground".

According to Washinton Post, the report, which was obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request, said that the speed with which the Taliban fighters took over the war-torn country forced US commanders to enter into a security pact with the militant group and deploy around 6,000 troops to assist the existing force of 600 to protect US Embassy personnel. Vasely said that Washington’s lack of attention to the Taliban’s swift advance “undermined commanders’ ability to ready their forces”. Other military officials also told the Army investigators that although the evacuation operation appeared haphazard, planning inside the US Defence Department had been ongoing for months.

Why White House refused to discuss Afghan withdrawal in advance?

Moreover, several US officers provided various reasons explaining the White House’s refusal to discuss the evacuation in advance. Brigadier General Farrell J. Sullivan, a senior Marine officer involved in planning the evacuation told the investigators that a National Security Council (NSC) official, whose name wasn’t mentioned, told attendees during a 6 August government meeting that the US carrying out a withdrawal would signal “we have failed”. In his opinion, Sullivan said that the NSC was not serious about planning for an evacuation.

Other US military leaders also revealed that the Biden administration officials feared that the preparation of the evacuation would raise alarm, prompt other governments to withdraw from Afghanistan and thus speed up the fall of Kabul’s civilian regime. The report said that it was on 12 August that the US attitude towards evacuation changed and the officials decided to speed up the withdrawal process. However, Kabul fell to the Taliban three days later.

In the following days, the US evacuated around 124,000 people by 31 August and US President Joe Biden painted it as a great success. However, the Bien administration critics disagreed as numerous Afghans who had helped NATO forces were left behind at the Taliban’s mercy. It is to mention that the Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

(Image: AP)



