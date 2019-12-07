White House Rejects Participation In Impeachment Inquiry,says It Is "completely Baseless''

Calling the impeachment inquiry 'completely baseless', the White House has announced it will not try to defend US President Donald Trump and lend credence to what it believes are baseless allegations. House Republicans have also demanded that Hunter Biden, the lawmaker in charge of the impeachment probe Adam Schill and the whistleblower who first came forward with the evidence against Donald Trump be made to testify against the House Judiciary Committee.

White House has called the inquiry 'Completely Baseless'

House Chief lawyer Pat Cipollone wrote a letter to the impeachment committee minutes before the deadline to declare whether the White House would deploy representation to defend Donald Trump against the proposed changes. In the letter, he said that the Democrats had already wasted enough of America's time with this impeachment inquiry and that it should end the inquiry now. He also added that the Democrats have violated the fundamental principle of due process.



The House Judiciary Committee will meet on Monday to review the evidence presented against Trump and decide if it wishes to move forward with the impeachment. If the House Judiciary Committee decides to move forward, then the decision of impeachment will go to the floor of the Democrat-led house where they are likely to pass the impeachment order making Trump only the third President in US history to be impeached. After that, the trial would be conducted in the Republican-led senate which is likely to acquit him.

Trump has been accused of strongarming the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in exchange for military aid. This act according to the Democrats constitutes bribery and Trump did this in order to better his chances in the US Presidential elections in 2020. Trump for his part has denied all wrong doing and has refused to cooperate at all with the impeachment inquiry.

