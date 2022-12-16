White House Releases Thousands Of Unedited Records Related To Assassination Of JF Kennedy

The White House has ordered the release of thousands of documents on the assassination of US President John F Kennedy in full. More than 97% of records of the JFK assassination, with 13,173 files available online, in the collection have been made publicly available. There would be no huge revelations expected from these released papers however historians might learn more about the killing, reported BBC.

John F Kennedy was shot during a visit to Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. As per the 1992 law, the US government was required to release all the documents related to the assassination by October 2017. According to the US National Archives, 515 documents would remain withheld in full whereas another 2,545 documents would with held partly.

JFK assassination document released

US President, Joe Biden has issued an executive order which would authorise the latest disclosure. However, in view of possible "identifiable harm", some files would be kept under wraps until June 2023, said US President Biden, reported BBC. JFK was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, a US citizen who had previously lived in the Soviet Union, and had acted alone, revealed in the 1964 US inquiry, the Warren Commission. Two days after Oswald's arrest, he was killed in the basement of the police headquarters in Dallas. The CIA said on Thursday that they had "never engaged" with Oswald, and did not withhold information about him from US investigators. All the information held by the agency relating to his trip to Mexico City had previously been released, said the CIA in its latest statement. Further, the state agency said, "There is no new information on this topic in the 2022 release."

The same news was shared on the official website of the US in which the White House said that the release of the sealed files would provide a greater understanding of the investigation into the JFK assassination. In Memorandum on Certifications Regarding Disclosure of Information in Certain Records Related to the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy, President Biden wrote in his order that "agencies have undertaken a comprehensive effort to review the full set of almost 16,000 records that had previously been released in redacted form and determined that more than 70 percent of those records may now be released in full". Researchers associated with a non-profit organization, Mary Ferrell Foundation had sued the US government to release the files and said that the CIA has been withholding information about Oswald's time in Mexico. Further, the foundation claimed that some CIA records were never submitted to the archives and therefore were not part of the batch just released, reported BBC.