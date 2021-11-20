White House Reviews US Military Exercises In Europe Amid Tensions With Russia: Report

The administration of US President Joe Biden is reviewing recent US military exercises in European countries and has requested information from the Pentagon in this regard. The White House has asked the Pentagon to give details as well as justification for each mission the US military has conducted in Europe in recent years to deter Russia and reassure US allies and partners, reported The Washington Post on Friday, November 19. According to a senior Biden administration official, the purpose of the request is to provide complete access to the White House into US military exercises and other deterrence measures in Europe, so that new missions may be evaluated and arranged in the context of previous actions.

The majority of the exercises in Europe are focused on protecting against Russia, but the request is also related to other US military missions on the continent, revealed officials on the condition of anonymity as reported by the outlet. Amid rising tensions with Moscow, US military missions in Europe have expanded in recent years. This has resulted in a slew of exercises, observation flights, and maritime operations aimed at deterring Russian military adventurism in Europe and assuring allies in the region that the US takes its commitments to their defence seriously.

Russian President Putin voices concerns over military activity by the US

In addition to NATO partners, many of the US operations have included partner nations bordering Russia, such as Ukraine and Georgia. Although the US does not have a treaty commitment to defend those countries, it has supported their right to sovereignty and supplied military assistance. Both countries have had intrusions into their territory backed by the Kremlin, the report claimed. Meanwhile, in recent months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has become more vocal against military activity by the US and its allies near Russia, particularly in Ukraine.

On Thursday, November 18, Putin claimed that NATO countries were pushing "certain limits" by flying strategic bombers 20 kilometres off Russia's coast over the Black Sea, carrying "extremely serious weapons," reported The Washington Post. Military efforts in Europe have been pushed by US allies on NATO's eastern border, as well as by partners in Ukraine and Georgia. It was done to send a strong message to Russia about the United States' steadfast backing and avoid a repeat of 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea from neighbouring Ukraine and fanned a still-raging conflict in the country's east, reported the outlet.

Image: AP