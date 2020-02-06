Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

White House Ridicules Impeachment Trial; Calls Romney 'a Failed Presidential Candidate'

US News

The statement ridiculed the Democratic Party, Nancy Pelosi, and Republican Mitt Romney, who had earlier voted to convict the President

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
White House

The White House released a statement soon after the acquittal of US President Donald Trump slamming the entire impeachment process. The statement ridiculed the Democratic Party, the Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Mitt Romney, who had earlier voted to convict the President.

READ: Donald Trump Acquitted Of All Impeachment Charges By US Senate

White House ridicules impeachment trial

The statement released read, "Today, the sham impeachment process concocted by the Democrats ended in full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty. The Senate voted to reject the baseless articles of impeachment and only the President's political opponents - all Democrats, and one failed Republican Presidential candidate - voted for the manufactured impeachment articles."

President Trump has been acquitted of all charges on both articles of impeachment by the US Senate, ending a long and controversial trial on Wednesday. President Trump was facing impeachment charges on two Articles - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted 52-48 on the first article of impeachment and 53-47 on the second article of impeachment. He was impeachment by the US House of Representatives in December. 

READ: Donald Trump To Make Public Statement On Impeachment Trial Verdict On Feb 6

Slamming Pelosi, the statement read, "Speaker Nancy Pelosi also lied to the American people about the need to swiftly pass impeachment articles they dreamt up, only sit on them for a month before sending over to the Senate. In the Senate, the Democrats continued to make their political motivations clear - Rep Schiff proclaimed the issues 'cannot be decided at the ballot box' - proving once again they think they know better than the voters of this country. This entire effort by the Democrats was aimed at overturning the results of the 2016 election and interfering with the 2020 election."

READ: Mitt Romney Votes To Convict President Trump; Says 'He Followed His Conscience'

The statement concluded with saying that the "President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behaviour by the Democrats in the past, and looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people and beyond."

READ: How’s The Economy? Fed Increasingly Turns To Private Data

President Trump later tweeted that he will be addressing the nation from the White House on the impeachment trial at noon on Thursday (local time).

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA MOVES SC OVER NIRBHAYA CASE
AYODHYA TRUST 'SUCH GOOD NEWS'
ARVIND KEJRIWAL LASHES OUT AT BJP
MANJINDER SIRSA SLAMS PAK
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
BING IS MAKING A 'BIG' COMEBACK?