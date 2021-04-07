White House Rules Out COVID-19 Vaccine Passport In US, Says 'privacy Should Be Protected'

The White House on April 6 ruled out imposing any form of coronavirus vaccine passport in the US, however, also said that private businesses were free to explore the idea. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing that the Biden administration will not be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential. Psaki added that the government believes that the privacy and rights of Americans should be protected so that these systems are not used against people unfairly.

"The government is not now, nor will be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential. There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential," Psaki said.

She added, "Our interest is very simple from the federal government, which is American's privacy and rights should be protected so that these systems are not used against people unfairly".

Further, the White House Press Secretary noted that the strongest interest regarding the vaccine passport comes from private businesses looking to reopen sites where “there are large swaths of people”, like in stadiums or theatres. Psaki said that the federal government will provide guidance with important answers to questions that Americans have in particular around concerns about privacy, security and discrimination. However, she did not provide a timeline.

Republican governors raise concerns

A vaccine passport is documentation that shows a traveller has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus that causes it. The information is stored on a phone or other mobile device that the user shows to airline employees and border officers. Talk of such kind of document has sparked pushback among conservatives who have raised concerns about potential government overreach that would discriminate against Americans who opt not to get vaccinated and infringe on their privacy rights.

According to ANI, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) on Monday also had issued an executive order prohibiting vaccine passports. He said that the system to track those who have been inoculated against the virus infringes on citizens’ rights. Abbott’s order came after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) vowed to take executive action to prevent companies from requiring vaccine passports before providing services to customers.

