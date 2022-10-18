White House Says Biden Does Not Regret Calling UK PM's Tax Cut Plan A 'mistake'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has revealed that US President Joe Biden does not regret calling British Prime Minister Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts a 'mistake'. Biden had told reporters on Saturday that he considered Liz Truss' corporate tax cuts a mistake and that he disagreed with them, adding that it is up to UK to decide on going ahead with the new policy. When White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if President Joe Biden regretted calling the proposed tax cuts a mistake, Jean-Pierre replied, "no", as per reports from Sputnik.

Last week, Liz Truss said that she will reduce public debt after she received criticism for the impact her mini-budget had on financial markets. After the mini-budget, the yield on the UK government's 5-year bonds surged to their highest level since 2008's financial crisis, touching 4.6 percent. The value of sterling "fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound" as per the report. As Liz Truss faced pressure from her own party's MPs, she fired the finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new finance minister.

Jeremy Hunt shelves all tax-cut proposals

As soon as Jeremy Hunt became the finance minister, he announced that he will be cancelling all the tax cuts proposed by Liz Truss' mini-budget. On Monday, Liz Truss also faced criticism for refusing to answer the parliament during the PMQs (Prime Minister's Questions). Instead of answering the questions herself, she sent Penny Mordaunt to answer the questions for her. Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves of the Labour Party, reportedly ridiculed the Prime Minister's unwillingness to face the questions and said that the Tory party has run out of credibility and run out of chancellors. Penny Mordaunt had to defend the British Prime Minister by stating that Liz Truss is not "hiding under a desk".

Truss continues to face pressure from her own party

Guardian's report mentions that newspapers in the UK are calling Liz Truss the 'ghost Prime Minister'. Meanwhile, during an interview with Britain's public broadcaster, Liz Truss refused to quit and stated that she will fight the next elections. She apologised for "going too far and too fast" with the economic changes. Liz Truss continues to face pressure from her own party to step down.