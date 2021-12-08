Last Updated:

White House Says Biden Was 'straightforward' With Putin; There Was 'lot Of Give-and-take'

US President Joe Biden was “direct & straightforward” with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the two-hour video conference on Tuesday, said White House.

United States President Joe Biden was “direct and straightforward” with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the two-hour video conference on Tuesday, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. In a press briefing, Psaki informed that Biden “directly” told Putin that if Moscow further invades Ukraine, the US song with European allies “would respond with strong economic measures”. The White House press secretary also noted that there was “a lot of give-and-take” in the conversation but US President was “crystal clear” about Washington’s stance on all the issues. 

White House Press Secretary said, “As I said before, the discussion between President Biden and President Putin was direct and straightforward.  There was a lot of give-and-take.  There was no finger-wagging.”

AP stated that Biden and Putin were still ‘far apart’ following the two hours of talks on the escalating crisis at the Russia-Ukraine border after Moscow ramped up its military presence. While the White House press secretary revealed the direct stance that Biden took in the meeting, Putin’s foreign adviser Yuri Ushakov said that the Russian President had his own blunt take. Ushakov said that Putin told Biden that “the Russian troops are on their own territory, and they don’t threaten anyone.”

US would respond with ‘strong economic measures’

Additionally, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden “told President Putin directly that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States and our European allies would respond with strong economic measures.” He also added that Biden said that the United States would also “provide additional defensive material to the Ukrainians … and we would fortify our NATO allies on the eastern flank with additional capabilities in response to such an escalation.”

However, Ushakov dismissed the sanctions threat during his own comments to the reporters following the video conference between Putin and Biden. As per AP, Ushakov said, “While the U.S. president talked about possible sanctions, our president emphasized what Russia needs…Sanctions aren’t something new, they have been in place for a long time and will not have any effect.” Putin’s foreign adviser also described the talk between both the presidents as “candid and businesslike” and added that they exchanged occasional jokes. 

