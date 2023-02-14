On Monday, the White House revealed that the recent “enhanced radar capabilities" may have been partially responsible for the increase in the detection of the unidentified objects that flew over the United States in the past few days. The US, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, addressed some of the pertinent questions that were going around regarding the recent detection of unidentified objects over the US airspace and over the continent of North America. In the Monday press briefing, Kirby attempted to open up about the current situation the Biden administration is dealing with.

The US official explained how the North American Aerospace Command (NOARD), became more alert after several incidents of unidentified objects flying over both the US and Canadian airspace were reported. “The United States and Canada, through NORAD, have been more closely scrutinizing that airspace, including enhancing our radar capabilities, which — as the Commander of NORTHCOM and NORAD, General VanHerck, said last night — may at least partly explain the increase in the objects that have been detected,” Kirby asserted in the Monday Press conference. Kirby stated that prior to these incidents, the radar was finding it difficult to detect the small object and the authorities had to remain cautious about not acting upon the non-military objects flying over the US airspace for scientific purposes. “Slow-moving objects at high altitudes with a small radar cross section are difficult to detect on radar. Even objects the size of the Chinese spy balloon — which had a payload the size of, roughly, three school busses — were not picked up by previous administrations or other countries,” he added.

‘We acted out of an abundance of caution’: Kirby

In the press briefing the US Security council coordinator asserted that the Biden administration maintained extreme caution over the issue since the US government did not definitively determine what these objects were. “we have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are, we acted out of an abundance of caution to protect the security — our security, our interests, and flight safety,” Kirby asserted. In the past, the Biden administration faced a major backlash from the opposition over the delayed response to the violation of the US airspace. When it comes to the Canadian incident on Saturday, Kirby made it clear that the US government and NORAD acted in consultation with the Canadian government. “In Saturday’s case, we acted in consultation with the Canadian government, the President speaking personally with the — with Prime Minister Trudeau,” The US official remarked.