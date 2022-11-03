White House Says It's Yet To Decide On Paying $8 Twitter Verification Badge Subscription

Despite the continuous announcements by Twitter's new boss Elon Musk about the subscription model for the verification badge, the White House said it is yet to decide whether to follow the new norms. While addressing a media conference on Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said US President Joe Biden is yet to decide whether the White House would comply with Twitter's new norms.

"That’s something for the President that we need to talk to the President about. Certainly, it has not come across his desk. And so as soon — if anything changes on that, we certainly will share that information," she said when asked about the impact that the White House believes Musk's takeover of Twitter is having on political discourse at this point.

Further, when reporters asked whether the White House would actually pay $8 a month to make sure the social media accounts are verified, she replied humorously, "I don’t believe it’s an issue that made it to the President’s desk yet. It’s not a conversation that the President has — is aware of. We’ll let you know if anything changes and certainly give you all an update." The chaotic scene on the platform came as Musk on Tuesday announced that verified users have to pay at least $8 in order to maintain their "elite status symbol".

What is Twitter verification badge and why it is crucial?

Notably, the verification badge, which is often called a "blue tick" mark, is granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists. Besides, the social media giant also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe.

According to Twitter, it is essential to provide a verification badge to notable personalities in order to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.

Until now, the verification badge is free but now the world's richest man has confirmed the service will not be free and the users have to pay $8 a month. This led to a major controversy around the globe, with several world leaders condemning the move. Despite, facing a lot of criticism, the SpaceX CEO said he will continue with his new model. "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Image: AP