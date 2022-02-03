White House Says No Longer Using Word 'imminent' For Potential Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

The White House on Wednesday revealed that the Biden administration has stopped using the word “imminent” to describe the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. While speaking at a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the usage of “imminent” was sending out a message the Biden administration was not intending to send. However, she also added that Russia could still invade at any time, but the US still doesn’t know if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made a decision.

"I used that [word] once, I think others have used that once, and then we stopped using it because I think it sends a message that we weren’t intending to send, which was that we knew that President Putin had made a decision," Psaki told reporters, adding: "I would say the vast majority of times I’ve talked about it we said he could invade at any time. That’s true. We still don’t know that he’s made a decision."

Separately, the spokesperson of the US State Department, Ned Price, also weighed in on the Biden administration’s sudden change in terminology. When asked about whether there were concerns regarding the use of “imminent”, Price sidestepped the question and instead relayed that American officials have been working to “explain our concern”. During the news briefing, Price even noted that criminologists would be shifting through “every single word, every utterance, every sentence" that came out of Putin’s mouth during his Tuesday remarks on the Ukraine border.

US to deploy troops in Eastern Europe

Meanwhile, the latest development comes after US President Joe Biden told CNN that his decision to deploy several thousands more troops in Europe over the ongoing Ukraine crisis is “totally consistent” with that he has told his Russian counterpart. As per the media outlet, Biden said that his order is “totally consistent” with what he has told Putin since the beginning.

“As long as he’s acting aggressively, we are going to make sure we reassure our NATO allies in Eastern Europe that we’re there and Article 5 is a sacred obligation," Biden said.

Reports citing US political and defence officials have suggested that of the 3,000 troops, 2,000 will be sent from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 stationed in Germany, will be moved to Romania. They are not permanent moves, and respond to current conditions, the US officials stated. It is to mention that the announcement comes a week after Pentagon confirmed that 8,500 troops had been placed on "high alert" in retaliation to the Russian army buildup.

