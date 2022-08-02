White House Shares Pic Of Biden Briefed By Security Team Before Eliminating Al-Qaeda Head

The two Hellfire missiles fired by a US drone killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on Sunday. The preparation for this counterterrorism operation was going on for months, with US intelligence keeping track Al-Zawahiri's location, daily routine and pattern of life.

After returning from a Europe trip, President Joe Biden was briefed on the proposed strike in the White House Situation Room on July 1. It was during that meeting that CIA Director William Burns, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines and National Counterterrorism Centre director Christy Abizaid among others showed Biden a model of the safe house where Al-Zawahiri was hiding.

The US President had asked officials to consider the risks that the strike could pose to US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who has been in captivity of the Taliban for over two years and to Afghan people who assisted the US war efforts who remain in the country.

The legality of the strike was also considered by lawyers, who came to the conclusion that Al-Zawahiri's leadership of Al-Qaeda and support for terrorist attacks make him a lawful target.

After being shown all evidence of the Al-Qaeda chief's presence, Biden authorised the "precision strike that would remove him from the battlefield once and for all. This measure was carefully planned, rigorously, to minimize the risk of harm to other civilians."

Al-Zawahiri was eliminated at around 6.18 a.m. in Kabul.

Al-Zawahiri was Osama bin Laden's number two and a co-planner of September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

Osama Bin Laden's was killed in May 2011 by a US assault team led by Navy Seals. Then President Barack Obama has also held a similar series of meeting before striking down the 9/11 mastermind.

In May this year, Biden, who was then Vice President, recalled that he had joined Obama and members of the national security team in the Situation Room in 2011 to watch US troops deliver long-awaited justice to Bin Laden.