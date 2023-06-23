White House State Dinner In Honour Of PM Modi: Who Were On The Guest List?

On the evening of June 22 (June 23 IST), Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, where they hosted a grand State dinner. Approximately 400 distinguished guests were extended invitations to attend this exquisite event. "Welcome to Prime Minister Modi’s Washington home," Biden quipped to laughter and applause as he addressed the guests on the South Lawn of the White House.

During the State dinner, both the US President and PM Modi shared a toast, which resulted in the Prime Minister bursting into laughter. He expressed his enjoyment of engaging in extensive and diverse discussions but remarked that it felt as though time was slipping away too quickly. The Prime Minister emphasised that the presence of the people from both nations, whom he referred to as their "most precious assets," made the evening truly special. In a light-hearted manner, the Prime Minister joked that Americans now dance to 'Naatu Naatu' while Indians dress up as Spiderman for Halloween.

Biden's hilarious toast to PM Modi

Biden:

Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for your partnership and your friendship. And to all — to all, please join me in a toast — but I don’t know if we have any glasses. (Laughter.)



Please join me in a toast. Here it comes. The good news for both of us: Neither of us drink. (Laughter.)



(Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s glass.) That is what? Ginger ale? Okay. (Laughter.)



Mr. Prime Minister, I had an Irish grandfather named Ambrose Finnegan. And he used to say that when you give a toast and you don’t have any alcohol in your glass, you must do it with your left hand. (Laughter.) You think I’m kidding? I’m not. (Laughter.) (The interpreter begins providing a translation.) (Laughter.) That wasn’t in the script.



A toast to our partnership, to our people, to the possibilities that lie ahead, to two great friends, two great nations, and two great powers. Cheers.



(President Biden offers a toast.)



The floor is yours. (Applause.)

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani were among the esteemed attendees at the US State dinner. The guest list further comprised notable individuals such as Indra Nooyi, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, Antony Blinken, Shantanu Narayen, Eric Garcetti, Kevin McCarthy, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, and Gina Raimondo.

A look at the State dinner guest list

The following is a complete list of guests directly taken from a White House press release: