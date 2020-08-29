White House Suggests $1.3 Tn COVID-19 Aid Bill, Pelosi Says 'not Enough' For Americans

A top White House aide, on August 28, reportedly said that the US President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill. However, Democratic House Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the sum was ‘not enough’ to meet the needs of the American people.

According to international media reports, the new figure was put forward by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The new bill that Trump is willing to sign marked a $300 billion increase from an initial $1 trillion offer from the White House and Senate Republicans. While Meadows said that the President was ‘willing to sign something at $1.3 trillion’, Pelosi repeated her call for a $2.2 trillion bill and added that Meadow’s offer would not meet the needs of American workers and families.

READ: Trump Pays 'highest Respect' To Shinzo Abe, Says 'we've Had A Great Relationship'

The Democratic Senator reportedly said that among other things, the Republicans are rejecting the funding needed for testing and tracing to crush the virus and safely reopen schools and the economy. She added that she hoped that Republicans would accept the offer and resume negotiations.

READ: Trump Wants To See First Woman President, But Not 'incompetent' Kamal Harris

‘Pelosi only wants to bailout Dem-run states’

Meanwhile, after Pelosi’s statement, Trump reportedly said that she was only interested in bailing out states run by Democrats. He even cast doubt on chances of reviving stalled talks for another round of fiscal stimulus. While returning from his New Hampshire campaign, Trump told international media reporters that his impression is that Pelosi wants to give no stimulus and all she wants is a bailout for ‘badly run’ Democrat states. He added that another stimulus package would be ‘good’.

As per reports, the Democratic-led House, back in May, had passed a $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which was not taken up by the Republican-dominated state. After a 25-minute phone call with the White House Chief of Staff, Pelosi reportedly said that the Democrats were willing to go down to $2.2 trillion. She even demanded Trump administration to accept the figure before negotiations could resume. The recent negotiations reportedly involved Pelosi, Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

READ: Trump Administration Allows Deferral Of Social Security Tax

READ: Trump Pardons Alice Johnson After Her RNC Speech