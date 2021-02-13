White House Suspends Deputy Press Secretary For Threatening Reporter Over Personal Story

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on February 12 said that one of her deputies, TJ Ducklo, had been suspended for one week without pay after a media story revealed that Ducklo had threatened a reporter who was working on a story about his romantic relationship with another reporter. While speaking at the White House press briefing, Psaki called the suspension an “important step” and said that it sends the message that the Biden administration doesn’t find this acceptable. She said that Ducklo had apologised to the reporter over the incident.

According to CNN, Psaki said that when Ducklo returns from suspension he will no longer work with any reporters. Ducklo had been in a romantic relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond. Axios said that McCammond “disclosed her relationship” with the deputy press secretary in November and was “taken off the Biden beat”. However, it was later pointed out that McCammond’s beat includes covering US Vice President Kamala Harris and that she had commented glowingly on Biden after he was inaugurated.

US media outlets had published that Ducklo had threatened Politico’s Tara Palmeri over her piece vowing that he would “destroy her” if she published it. Ducklo also made misogynistic comments to Palmeri. It was reported that Ducklo referenced Palmeri’s own personal life, accusing her at one point of being “jealous” about his relationship with McCammond.

‘Completely unacceptable’

Psaki said that in addition to his apology, the deputy press secretary had expressed “profound regret” in a note to Palmeri after the incident, which Psaki described only as a “heated conversation” about his personal life. When asked how Ducklo could continue to work with female reporters, given the misogynistic nature, Psaki agreed they were “completely unacceptable” and said that she has had “conversations with him about that”.

Further, the Psaki said that the White House also apologised and vowed that this will never happen again. Psaki also revealed that the White House had a conversation with the media outlet’s editors immediately after the incident. She said, “That was how we engaged in a private manner. And that was what we felt was appropriate at the time”. Psaki even added that the suspension was an “important step to send a message that we don’t find it acceptable”.

