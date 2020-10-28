White House Takes Credit For 'defeating' COVID-19 As US Continues To Record Surge In Cases

While the COVID-19 cases globally and in the United States have continued to increase in thousands every day, White House has taken the credit for “ending” the pandemic and also to “defeat” the highly-infectious disease. Just last week, nearly half a million US citizens tested positive for the coronavirus infection but the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy made the baseless claim while highlighting the US President Donald Trump administration’s achievements in science and technology over the past four years.

The news release sent to several media outlets, documenting the milestones, said, “Highlights include: ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.”

“From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease,” it added.

White House OSTP releases "Science and Technology Accomplishments from First Term", includes "ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC" as accomplishment.

(guess they dunno what accomplish means?)

https://t.co/kURaSH3AgI



includes statement from noted STEM expert Ivanka Trump

However, the latest inaccurate claim by White House policy came just as the United States reportedly recorded the largest number of daily cases till date. As per Johns Hopkins University tally, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached an all-time high of 68,767 on October 25. Record set prior to this was on July 22 when the US reported 67,293 cases. The recent week was marked by two worst days of daily cases reported since the global health crisis began as over 83,000 new cases were reported on two consecutive days.

Seven-day testing increased by 2.87%

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 tests performed has reportedly only increased by 2.87% over the past week, as per Covid Tracking Project. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed the increased COVID-19 testing “greater than the rest of the world” for the spike in cases. The disease has infected many officials from the administration itself including Trump, Melania the First Lady, son Barron. Apart from this, at least five aids of US vice president Mike Pence have also tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Trump has been claiming that the US is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic and has continued to host shoulder-to-shoulder packed campaign rallies with very few people wearing masks. The Republican leader has mocked Democratic rival, Joe Biden, for wearing masks too much, attacked media for covering only about the pandemic, and referred to health professionals including US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci as ‘idiots’.

