White House Taking Extra Efforts To Ensure Vaccinated Joe Biden Remains COVID-free

The officials at the White House are taking extra precautions to ensure that United States President Joe Biden does not get affected with COVID-19 disease, as it might jeopardise the administration's own statement concerning vaccine effectiveness, New York Post reported. During the National Governors Association winter conference at the White House which took place on Monday, President Biden sat at least 10 feet away from all other members, which even includes Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to AP, when Biden met with US governors at the White House on Monday, "he was the only one given a glass of water — lest anyone else remove their mask to take a drink." Moreover, POTUS was seated more than 10 feet away from everyone and when he walked into the room, a White House worker who was wearing a surgical mask was apparently handed an N95 face covering. These are only a few of the White House's unusual attempts to safeguard the President from contracting COVID-19, despite the fact that he has obtained both his regular and booster immunisations, Associated Press reported.

After close members of his cabinet, which include White House press secretary Jen Psaki as well as other officials, caught COVID-19, Biden had numerous COVID-19 concerns during his first year in office. Even though the White House has not officially said whether Biden has ever caught COVID-19 after entering office, it has emphasised Biden's negative testing on many occasions, New York Post reported.

WH would try to boost its coronavirus protections surrounding Biden

Amid the COVID-19 surge, Jen Psaki had said that the White House would try to boost its coronavirus protections surrounding Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the Associated Press, among the new measures, compulsory mask usage and daily COVID-19 testing for people who would come into contact with either Biden or Harris would be implemented. Further, the White House's gatherings have been limited to "under 30 people," yet Monday's conference with the governors drew nearly 40 people.

In addition to this, authorities in the Biden administration have raised fears that a positive test result for the nation's president would be used by vaccination deniers to undermine faith in the extremely successful vaccines. Simultaneously, opponents claim that the government is weakening vaccination faith by taking these excessive measures, as per the New York Post.

Over the recent weeks, Biden's aides, as well as his science advisers, have cited studies that showed the COVID vaccination's substantial protection against the strain and assuring vaccinated individuals that they may go about their normal lives without fear. During a press conference on January 19, Biden stated, “We have the tools — vaccines, boosters, masks, tests, pills — to save lives and keep businesses and schools open” and rejected the notion that still-widespread restrictions reflect a “new normal"," AP reported.

