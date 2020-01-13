White House Tweets About 'first Snow' In Washington, Netizens Call It 'dumbest Lie'

White House tweeted about 'first snow' in Washington on January 12 when the temperature was relatively warm and did not even snow. The tweet took netizens by the storm who called it the 'dumbest lie' as the temperature reached as high as 68 degree-Celcius. Reportedly the first snow in the capital took place on January 7 and some reports suggested the possibility of the tweet being written on that very day but was not posted because of the unfolding of Iran crisis.

First snow of the year! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/kgSLQX6QxK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2020

Read - White House Considers Expanding Travel Ban To More Countries

Netizens mock White House

Some netizens even found it 'funny' how the Trump administration lied about an easily verifiable truth about the weather. People on the internet posted screenshots of their weather application showing a warm temperature. According to an international media outlet, since Trump took the office in 2017, his administration has unleashed more than 15,000 false or misleading claims. People even accused the US government of 'not being truthful even about the weather'.

This is the dumbest lie and I am furious. https://t.co/eeRJpRzlP7 — Emily Keller (@egkeller) January 13, 2020

You're mortally allergic to the truth. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 13, 2020

Read - 'This Is England' Actor Stephen Graham Stars In Crime Drama 'White House Farm'

Where is it snowing? Nowhere near the White House. Is there anything you people don't lie about? — I'm Just Dan (@DanielAshley13) January 13, 2020

NO SNOW unless the WH peeps are in Russia pic.twitter.com/0zPdNO66Rt — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) January 13, 2020

I guess they've just straight-up outsourced all press-related roles to Moscow at this point — Elizabeth, General Hugs (@furiosalizabeth) January 13, 2020

Read - White House Proposes Guidelines For Regulating The Use Of AI

Huh? It’s 54 degrees right now in DC. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 13, 2020

Still waiting for the punchline... — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 13, 2020

Read - White House Says Trump Could Still Renegotiate Iran Nuclear Deal

Read - Appeals Court Wrestles With Subpoena For Ex-White House Aide