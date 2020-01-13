The Debate
White House Tweets About 'first Snow' In Washington, Netizens Call It 'dumbest Lie'

US News

White House tweeted about 'first snow' in Washington on January 12  when the temperature was relatively warm, netizens call it the 'dumbest lie ever'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
White House

White House tweeted about 'first snow' in Washington on January 12  when the temperature was relatively warm and did not even snow. The tweet took netizens by the storm who called it the 'dumbest lie' as the temperature reached as high as 68 degree-Celcius. Reportedly the first snow in the capital took place on January 7 and some reports suggested the possibility of the tweet being written on that very day but was not posted because of the unfolding of Iran crisis. 

Netizens mock White House

Some netizens even found it 'funny' how the Trump administration lied about an easily verifiable truth about the weather. People on the internet posted screenshots of their weather application showing a warm temperature. According to an international media outlet, since Trump took the office in 2017, his administration has unleashed more than 15,000 false or misleading claims. People even accused the US government of 'not being truthful even about the weather'. 

Published:
COMMENT
