White House Tweets On US President Trump's Departure, Calls His Visit 'awe-inspiring'

After US President Donald Trump's departure from India, the official Twitter handle of the White House tweeted to announce that the POTUS and First Lady Melania Trump had left for Washington after an 'awe-inspiring' trip to India. White House also tweeted to thank PM Modi and the people of India for their 'incredible hospitality'.

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS are wheels up for Washington, DC, following a productive and awe-inspiring trip to India!



THANK YOU to both Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India for their incredible hospitality! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2020

Dinner Banquet for Trump

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump's two-day trip to India concluded with an elaborate dinner banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. The dinner banquet saw in attendance PM Modi, President Trump along with First lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner. Many Indian Union Ministers were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. While speaking at the banquet, Trump shared his feelings about his visit calling it a 'tremendous two days'.

"We had such a tremendous two days and I am not even including the 18 hours that we flew, which was not even that bad because I was coming to a place I like so much. I've been to India before, not as President but I've been here and I hope to be back again many times," said Trump.

