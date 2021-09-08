White House Urges Congress To Pass Short-term Funding Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

In a bid to prevent a shutdown of the current government, the White House budget administration summoned the US Congress to pass a short-term funding bill as the funding for the current government will expire at the end of September this year. The Congress is also called on to discuss various other issues including the government's response towards the ongoing natural disaster, including, Hurricane Ida, floods, and the most Afghanistan crisis. On Tuesday, the Biden administration has also urged Congress to release $24 billion in disaster relief funds.

Acting Director of The White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young said in a White House blog post, "With the end of the fiscal year rapidly approaching, it’s clear that Congress will need to pass a short-term continuing resolution (CR) to provide more time for the FY 2022 process to unfold.

"The window provided by a short-term CR will allow movement toward bipartisan agreement on smart, full-year appropriations bills that reinvest in core priorities, meet the needs of American families, businesses, and communities, and lay a strong foundation for the future." Young further said that she is looking to talk with members of both parties and on both sides of the Capitol in order to get the job done.

The Biden administration has also called Congress for additional funding in a CR to help address two other urgent needs: responding to recent and ongoing natural disasters, and meeting the commitments to Afghan allies and partners, said Young. The request for more funding for the Afghanistan refugees and natural disaster relief programs is likely to trigger a substantial debate in Congress. As per media reports, the Congressional Budget Office has warned that the country is at risk of a default in upcoming months unless Congress raises funds or clears the debts.

According to a report published by China Daily, the head of public policy at PIMCO, Libby Cantrill had said that one possible way forward was that the Biden Administration try to attach a debt ceiling suspension to a government funding bill, that will avoid the shutdown of the government. A day ago, the Biden administration asked Congress to release $24 billion in disaster relief funds. The administration also urged the implementation of a short-term funding bill to avert the government shutdown, as the current government funding will lapse at the end of September.



(IMAGE: AP)