White House Warns China Not To Escalate Tension Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

The United States warned China not to escalate tensions in light of the anticipated trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while stressing that no change in American foreign policy would result from such a visit. During a White House press briefing, the coordinator for strategic communications with the White House National Security Council, John Kirby said, “There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit, consistent with long-standing US policy, into some sort of crisis or conflict, or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait," CNN reported.

Pelosi's trip to Asia, which began on Monday with a stop in Singapore, is said to include a halt in Taiwan on Tuesday. Indicating it, Beijing has expressed its firm opposition to the Speaker's visit to Taiwan and warned that it would impact China-US ties, pledging to take strong and uncompromising actions to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Kirby, China “appears to be positioning itself to potentially take further steps in the coming days, and perhaps over a longer time horizon.” He noted that China is building the foundation for potential future provocations. In addition to this, before Pelosi went for her visit, the White House had direct contact with her and her staff, Kirby stressed.

Apart from this, as per the CNN report, the tour, which is the first for a US speaker in 25 years, is not on Pelosi's current public schedule and would take place at a time when ties between the US and China are already at an all-time low.

China warned "egregious political impact" of Pelosi's expected trip

China voiced alarm at a routine briefing of its foreign ministry on Monday about the "egregious political impact" of Pelosi's expected trip to the autonomous island that it claims as part of its territory. . Chinese authorities reaffirmed that if Beijing thinks that its "sovereignty and territorial integrity" are in danger, the country "won't sit by idly", CNN reported.

Additionally, despite the Chinese military's omission of Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command recently issued a video in which it pledged to "bury incoming enemies" while showcasing its arsenal and combat strategies.

Furthermore, the military believes that the Speaker's travel is not a good idea at this time, according to Biden's statement from last month. However, Kirby emphasised that there is no controversy about a prospective trip from the Speaker, The Hill reported.

