White House Website Invites Tech Experts For US Digital Service In Hidden HTML Message

Website for US President Joe Biden's White House on January 20 displayed a hidden HTML invitation for the coders and tech geeks to join the US Digital Service "If you're reading this, we need your help building back better", the message read. Put up on https://www.whitehouse.gov website, the recruitment message was sent out by the Biden administration looking to employ the tech experts for a federal agency formed in 2014 known as Digital Service by the Barack Obama administration for a minimum of two years and a maximum of up to four years. The newly updated White House site also urged the industry experts to "get involved” and update bios for the staff.

The USDS hires top technologists into term-limited ‘tours of civic service’ that work alongside civil servants, to help build better tools for the people and Federal Government services’ most pressing technical challenges. Digital Service wrote about its goal as: "To [modernize] immigration, Veterans' benefits, and HealthCare.gov. and to [bring] together with the best engineering, design, and government talent to change our government's approach to technology". The service hires technologists to make government interactions more advanced and easier.

Read: Biden Bets Big On Immigration Reform In Opening Move

Read: Biden Signals Plans To Halt Oil Activity In Arctic Refuge

[Hidden in the HTML code on https://www.whitehouse.gov Credit: White House website]

US government’s modernisation efforts

USDS deploys small, responsive groups of designers, engineers, product managers, and bureaucracy specialists from diverse backgrounds that go forward with supporting the US government’s modernisation efforts. The federal program has been playing a central role in the US government's coronavirus response as it aides the White House’s coronavirus task force in providing statistics and data related to COVID-19. USDS Administrator Matt Cutts told CBS News' Major Garrett that during the pandemic US digital service played an integral role as the data is derived from or ever prepared by the USDS team of software and data specialists. With coronavirus pandemic and 14 million lines of COBOL, a computer programming language involved, the service has bee currently under stress and needs more programmers to operate the government’s computing systems. There’s lot for technologists to do in government right now, Cutt reportedly said.

Read: Clyburn: Bush Called Him A 'savior' For Boosting Biden

Read: Biden Repudiates White Supremacy, Calls For Racial Justice