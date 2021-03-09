White House Weighs In On Prince Harry And Meghan's Interview With Oprah Winfrey

White House on Monday weighed in on the explosive interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saying that it took “courage” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to speak out for themselves after they quit the Royal Family in January 2020 in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told the reporters that it is courageous for anyone to speak up about their mental struggles referring to Meghan disclosing she had suicidal thoughts. In the interview that aired on CBS on Sunday night, Meghan said that life in the royal family was almost “unsurvivable”.

However, US President Joe Biden’s press secretary stressed that both Royals are now “private citizens” and declared that the White House is “not going to provide additional commentary from here on behalf of the president”. Psaki also said that the United States has a “strong and abiding” relationship with not only the British people but also a “special relationship” with the government of the United Kingdom on a range of issues and stressed that it “will continue”.

New Zealand government on Harry and Meghan’s interview

Apart from the United States, the New Zealand government also expressed its views on the tell-all interview of Prince Harry and Meghan after the couple left the UK and shifted to the United States to lead an independent life. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent interview will not impact the relationship the Kiwi nation has with Queen Elizabeth II.

Ardern assured that New Zealand will continue to be a part of the Commonwealth and will continue to observe the British monarch as constitutional head of state. Further, when New Zealand PM was asked if Meghan and Harry, at any instance, inquired about living in New Zealand, Ardern said she is unaware of any formal requests made by the couple.