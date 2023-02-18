White House Will Hold Secret Talks With Taiwanese Officials In Washington DC, Says Report

The White House is set to conduct confidential discussions next week with Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu and national security adviser Wellington Koo, as part of a discreet diplomatic dialogue intended to avoid provoking China's ire, according to a report from the Financial Times. Sources familiar with the matter, who spoke with the FT on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Wu and Koo will head the delegation for the "special channel" talks, which are used to address security concerns and have gained greater importance as China has become more forceful in its stance towards Taiwan.

Upon their arrival over the weekend, the Taiwanese delegation will convene with Jon Finer, the US Deputy National Security Adviser, and possibly Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, according to one source. The previous US administrations have refrained from disclosing the existence of this longstanding diplomatic channel. The Financial Times had disclosed the existence of this diplomatic channel two years ago when Joseph Wu led a delegation that met US officials in Annapolis, Maryland.

The talks come at a crucial time

However, both the White House and Taiwan's de facto embassy in the US, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representation Office, have declined to comment on the upcoming discussions. The timing of the talks is particularly sensitive given the recent strain in US-China relations following the US military's destruction of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over North America for eight days. In an attempt to ease tensions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seeking to arrange a meeting with China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, at a security conference in Munich on Saturday.

Blinken's visit to China to meet with President Xi Jinping had to be canceled two weeks ago due to the spy balloon crisis. Additionally, the "special channel" dialogue coincides with Michael Chase's recent visit to Taiwan, where he became the highest-ranking US defense policymaker to travel to the country in recent times. US officials' visits to Taiwan and Taiwanese politicians' trips to the US in an official capacity are strongly opposed by Beijing. China's opposition was demonstrated last August when it conducted significant military exercises, including the launch of missiles over Taiwan, in response to then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. This heightened tensions and contributed to a further deterioration in China-US relations.