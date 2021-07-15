White House's Anti-ransomware Effort bolstered With A $10 Million Reward

The Biden administration is offering up to $10 million in rewards for information leading to the discovery of foreign state-sanctioned malicious activity against critical U.S. infrastructure, including ransomware attacks, and the White House has formed a task force to coordinate efforts to combat the ransomware scourge.

White House anti-ransomware bid

According to a senior administration official, the website stopransomware.gov would be launched to provide public tools for addressing the threat and improving network resilience. The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network unveiled another action to tackle the ransomware onslaught on Thursday. It will work with banks, technology companies, and others to improve anti-money laundering measures for bitcoin and to track ransomware revenues more quickly.

Officials hope to seize additional extortion payments in ransomware cases, similar to how the FBI recouped the majority of Colonial Pipeline's $4.4 million ransom paid in May. The administration official would not say whether the US government was involved in REvil's online disappearance on Tuesday. REvil was the Russian-linked gang behind a July 2 supply chain ransomware attack that crippled well over 1,000 organisations worldwide by targeting Florida-based software provider Kaseya. Ransomware encrypts large networks of data, which criminals decrypt after receiving payment.

Biden administration on ransomware attacks

According to cybersecurity experts, REvil may have opted to vanish and resurface under a new identity, as it and other ransomware gangs have done in the past to elude law enforcement. Another option is that Russian President Vladimir Putin listened to President Joe Biden's threat of penalties if he didn't reign in ransomware criminals who have a safe haven in Russia and its allies.

That appeared unlikely, considering Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's remark to reporters on Wednesday that he was ignorant of the disappearance of REvil sites. "I don't know which group disappeared where," he added, saying that the Kremlin considers cybercrime "unacceptable" and deserving of punishment, though analysts believe they have seen no indication of a Putin crackdown.

(with inputs from AP)

Picture Credit: AP