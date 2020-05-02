White House's New Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Pledges To 'never Lie' From Podium

The National Press Secretary For US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020 Kayleigh McEnany, who was appointed as White House Press Secretary, has pledged to “never lie” from the podium. While answering a question during her maiden press briefing on May 1, McEnany gave “her word” that she will always speak the truth when on the podium. She even accepted the “incredible honour” of being in White House staff along with Alyssa Farah who will be serving as White House Director of Strategic Communications.

So special to share this day with my daughter, Blake. From the podium to Marine One, it is an honor to serve the American people and share the great work of President @realDonaldTrump!



Thank you @alexbrandon for the photo & @johnrobertsFox for Blake’s first gaggle. pic.twitter.com/pZGv0vpVaF — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 2, 2020

While mounting another accusation to prove that China "mishandled" the situation of deadly coronavirus outbreak, McEnany cited how the mainland refrained from sharing the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus until a professor in Shanghai took the decision on his own hands and revealed the gene code. However, according to the White House Press Secretary, the Chinese government shut the professor’s laboratory “for quote rectification”. McEnany also mentioned the “slow-walked” information about the human-to-human transmission of the deadly disease with WHO. Therefore, she concluded by saying that the US takes “displeasure with China’s actions”.

McEnany said, “It's no secret that China mishandled this situation. Just a few examples for you; they did not share the genetic sequence until a professor in Shanghai did so on his own. The very next day China shut down his lab for quote rectification.”

“They slow-walked information on human to human transmission alongside the World Health Organization and didn't let US investigators in at a very important time,” she added.

