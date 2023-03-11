Who Are Revathi Advaithi And Manish Bapna, Indian-American CEOs Appointed By Biden

Two Indian-Americans are ready to take on the mammoth task of providing critical policy advice to the United States Trade Representative after being appointed by US President Joe Biden to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. On Friday, Biden announced a team of 14 people who will be a part of the US Advisory Committee. But for India, two people on the list stand out from others - Revathi Advaithi and Manish Bapna. Here, we take a look at the journeys that led them to this feat.

Revathi Advaithi

More than four decades ago, Revathi Advaithi was the only woman in her batch pursuing engineering at the esteemed Indian university of BITS Pilani. In a conversation with Forbes a year ago, she recalled her first leadership moment, which was taking on the role of a shop-floor supervisor in Oklahoma.

Today, she is the first person named on the White House's Advisory Committee member list. Advaithi is also at the top of her career's corporate ladder, serving as the chief executive officer of global manufacturing company Flex since 2019. Her key focus at the company is driving supply chain operations, technology innovation, and providing manufacturing solutions to various industries.

Before joining Flex, she was the president and Chief Operating Officer for the electrical sector business for manufacturing firm Eaton. Prior to that, she worked with Honeywell for a period of six years, according to the description available on the website of the White House. In terms of prominence, Advaithi is no stranger to making headlines. She was mentioned in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business list for four consecutive years, as well as in Business Today’s Most Powerful Women in India list.

Manish Bapna

Right below Advaithi in the list is Manish Bapna, the president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC). With a career spanning 25 long years, Bapna has been a leader on various fronts, sometimes coming up with strategies to solve climate crisis, and sometimes finding the root causes of poverty. Bapna is a climate proponent at heart, vocal about leading the fight against climate change.

Last year, when Biden signed a sweeping climate, tax, and health care bill into law, Bapna called it a "turning point". "Our children are watching. This gives me more hope than ever that we’ll do what we must to leave them a healthier, safer and more prosperous world," he said.

With a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT and a master's degree in Business and Political and Economic Development from Harvard, Bapna kickstarted his career by working at McKinsey & Company and the World Bank, before drifting to advocacy at the Bank Information Center, which slowly but surely led him to a seat at Biden's Advisory Committee today.