Who Is Ajay Banga? Know All About The Indian-American Nominated To Lead World Bank

Indian-American business executive Ajay Banga has been nominated by the US for the top job at the World Bank. President Joe Biden said the nomination comes at "this critical moment in history". He will succeed David Malpass, a former Trump Treasury official, at the World Bank. Malpass had already stated that he would leave his position by July, months before his term was set to expire. Banga, the vice chairman of General Electric, is most well-known for his tenure as Mastercard's president and CEO.

The World Bank has just begun taking nominations for candidates, and the bank has stated that female candidates would be "strongly" encouraged. The nomination period is scheduled to run until March 29. Generally, the head of the International Monetary Fund is a European, the president of the World Bank is typically an American.

'Critical moment in History,' says President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden in a statement said that Ajay Banga is "uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history," and he "has critical experience mobilising public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change".

"He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organisations through periods of fundamental change," read the statement.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen endorsing Banga said his experience "will help him achieve the World Bank's objectives of eliminating extreme poverty and expanding shared prosperity while pursuing the changes needed to effectively evolve the institution," which include meeting "ambitious goals for climate adaptation and emissions reduction".

Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement said: "Ajay and I have worked closely together on a new model of public-private partnership designed to address the root causes of migration in Northern Central America. Through that partnership, nearly 50 businesses and organisations have mobilised to generate more than USD4.2 billion in commitments that will create opportunity and hope for people in the region."

Who is Ajay Banga?