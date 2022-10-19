Who Is Anna May Wong? The First Asian-American Set To Appear On US Currency

Actress Anna May Wong is set to become the first Asian American to appear on US currency. The actor who entered Hollywood during the silent film era will feature on the US currency, a century after she secured her first leading role, CNN reported. Wong's image featuring her iconic blunt bangs and pencil-thin eyebrows will appear on the back of new quarters from Monday, 24 October.

The design has been introduced after the American Women's Quarter Program which aims to highlight the pioneering women in their respective fields. The other four quarters were into production featuring poet and activist Maya Angelou, the first American woman in space, Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller and suffragist Nina Otero Warren. In the press release, US Mint Director Ventris C Gibson stated that the fifth coin in the American Women Quarters Program honours Anna May Wong. Gibson called Wong a "courage advocate" who she stressed, "championed for increased representation and more multi-dimensional roles for Asian American actors."

Gibson says quarter designed to depict Anna May Wong's accomplishments

Ventris C Gibson underscored that the quarter is designed to showcase the "breadth and depth" of accomplishments by Anna May Wong by overcoming challenges and obstacles faced during her lifetime. According to the press release, the reverse tails design features a close-up image of Anna May Wong with her head resting on her hand and surrounded by the bright lights of a marquee sign. The coin has been designed by United States Mint artistic infusion program designer Emily Damstra and sculpted by Mint medallic artist John McGraw. Emily Damstra in the press release said, "Many prominent actors from the 1920s and 1930s saw their name framed by lightbulbs on movie theatre marquees, so I thought it made sense to feature Anna May Wong in this way.".

Who is Anna May Wong?

Anna May Wong was born on 3 January 1905 in Los Angeles city of United States. During the silent film era, Wong acted in the 'Toll of the Sea' and Douglas Fairbanks 'The Thief of Bagdad'. Considered Hollywood's first Chinese American actor, Anna May Wong acted in more than 60 movies, which included silent films and one film made in Technicolor. She acted in films including 'Daughter of the Dragon', Shanghai Express, A Study in Scarlet, and Limehouse Blues among others. She appeared in productions on stages in London and New York. As per the CNN report, the actress faced racism in Hollywood as she tried to break from stereotypical roles. Throughout her life, Wong called for greater representation of Asian American industry in Hollywood. Anna May Wong was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. She died in 1961 at the age of 56 years.

Image: Instagram/@JuliaAnne