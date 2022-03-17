Who Is Ashish Jha, US President Biden's New COVID-19 Response Coordinator?

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, March 17, has named Indian-American Dr Ashish Jha as the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator. Dr Jha will replace Jeff Zients, who led the US administration's response to the COVID-19 for the last 14 months. Dr Ashish Jha will take over the position on April 5, 2022, according to the statement released by Brown University. Dr Jha, who has been named as the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator, is currently the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, according to Brown University's statement.

Previously, Dr Ashish Jha, a general internist, led the Harvard Global Health Institute and taught at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School. Born in Bihar, India in 1970, Jha moved to Canada in 1979 and then shifted to the United States in 1983, as per the Brown University statement. He graduated in economics from Columbia University and earned his MD from Harvard Medical School in 1997. Dr Ashish Jha completed his general medicine fellowship at Brigham & Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School. He earned his Master of public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr Ashish Jha has published over 200 empirical papers and has been writing regularly about methods to improve the health care system.

At the request of @POTUS, @ashishkjha, dean of Brown’s School of Public Health, will take a short-term leave to serve as White House coronavirus response coordinator, leading the U.S. government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/KkNc4Tr9JQ — Brown University (@BrownUniversity) March 17, 2022

US President Joe Biden calls Dr Ashish Jha 'perfect person' for role

POTUS Biden, in a statement, mentioned that Dr Ashish Jha is one of the leading public health experts in the US and a well-known personality to many Americans for his "wise and calm public presence." In his statement, US President Joe Biden called Dr Ashish Jha a "perfect person" for the job as he starts his work on National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from the coronavirus. Biden praised Jeff Zients and Dr Ashish Jha for their efforts to ensure a smooth transition and added that he looked forward to continued progress in the coming months.

"I am excited to name Dr. Ashish Jha as the new White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. Dr. Jha is one of the leading public health experts in America, and a well known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"As we enter a new moment in the pandemic – executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID – Dr. Jha is the perfect person for the job," Biden added.

Biden expresses gratitude to Jeff Zients for his service

Highlighting the efforts of Jeff Zients, Biden said that Zients for the last 14 months has been working tirelessly to help in tackling COVID-19. Calling Zients "man of service" and an "expert manager," Joe Biden insisted that he will miss his advice and expressed gratitude for his service. Biden mentioned that Jeff Zients took over as White House COVID-19 response coordinator when less than 1% of Americans were fully vaccinated and added that at present, nearly 80% of American adults have received both doses of vaccine.

Image: AP