Who Is Audrey Hale, The 28-yr-old Transgender Who Took Six Lives In Nashville Shooting

The Nashville police have identified the individual who opened fire at The Covenant School on Monday morning as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who is a transgender former student at the private Presbyterian school. The school shooting resulted in the tragic deaths of three children and three adults. The victims' names are Evelyn Dieckhaus (9 years old), Hallie Scruggs (9 years old), William Kinney (9 years old), Cynthia Peak (61 years old), Katherine Koonce (60 years old), and Mike Hill (61 years old).

According to reports, Nashville police chief John Drake identified Audrey Hale as a transgender woman during a press conference on Monday afternoon. However, it's worth noting that on a LinkedIn profile, Hale had listed "He/Him" pronouns, reported Fox News.

According to reports, Audrey Hale allegedly used two assault-style rifles and a handgun to shoot through a locked door at The Covenant School in Nashville around 10:13 a.m. to gain entry. Hale then reportedly climbed the stairs to the second floor and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of three children and three adults.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Two Nashville police officers reportedly entered the school and approached the sounds of gunfire. They fatally shot Hale around 10:27 a.m., according to police. Nashville police chief John Drake stated that investigators were able to identify the shooter's identity by examining a nearby vehicle.

According to WTVF news, the shooter sent messages to a former middle school basketball teammate just minutes before the attack. Hale spoke about "a last goodbye" and that Hale's death would be on the news soon.

Investigators searching for motive behind the shooting

Investigators are currently searching for a motive behind the shooting and are looking into a "manifesto" and other writings found in Hale's home, which is located about three miles away from the Covenant School. The FBI, ATF, and local police have cordoned off the home with crime scene tape.

Hand-drawn maps depicting detailed entry points of the school were also discovered at the residence.

Hale's personal website and LinkedIn profile indicate that she worked as a graphic designer and created logos for businesses. According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from Nossi College of Art with a degree in illustration and graphic design in 2021.

While it is not clear what years Audrey Hale attended The Covenant School, the school only serves pre-school through 6th grade students and was founded in 2001. It is located in the Green Hills neighbourhood of Nashville, southwest of the downtown area.