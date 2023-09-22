Who Is C.Q. Brown? New Chairman Of The US Joint Chiefs Of Staff Picked By Joe Biden

US Authorities confirmed on on September 21 that Charles Q. Brown will be the next chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. Brown was the first Black service chief in US military history when he was confirmed as chief of the Air Force in 2020. Brown made history as he went on to become the country’s next most senior-ranking military officer.

C.Q. Brown would be only the second Black man to serve as chairman, following Gen. Colin Powell, who will act as the principal military adviser to President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and the National Security Council. His confirmation also marked the first time that both of the Defence Department’s top leaders, the secretary of defence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs are African-American, reported CNN.

C.Q. Brown making history in the US Defence Department

In May, President Joe Biden selected Brown for the post of US Joint Chiefs of Staff and has described the general as “a warrior” and a “fearless leader and unyielding patriot.” However, his nomination became entangled in a monthslong blockage on Pentagon nominations by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the Senate. On September 21, the Senate finally voted 83-11 to confirm his nomination.

According to his official biography, Brown has commanded a fighter squadron, two fighter wings, US Air Forces Central Command and the US Air Force Weapons School, under the ROTC Program at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, which was commissioned in 1984.

Before serving as the Air Force chief of staff, Brown performed as the commander of Pacific Air Forces – the air component of US Indo-Pacific Command. During his tenure as the commander of the Pacific Air Forces, he made it to the headlines by releasing a deeply personal video in the wake of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd. In the video, he mentioned that he was “full with emotion” for “the many African-Americans that have suffered the same fate as George Floyd” and recalled being one of the few Black people at his school, his platoon and in leadership.