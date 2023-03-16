Who Is Eric Garcetti? US Senate Confirms Biden's Close Aide To Be Ambassador To India

Quick links:
Image: AP
The USA has finally announced its ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti, former Los Angeles Mayor and President Joe Biden's close aid. The development comes after the Senate on Wednesday voted on the cloture motion limiting debate on his nomination, reflecting that the ruling Democratic Party has enough votes for his selection for the top post.
Reacting to the Senate confirming his appointment, the 52-year-old remarked he was 'ready and eager to begin my service representing our critical interests in India.'
“I'm thrilled with today's outcome, which was a decisive and bipartisan decision to fill a critical post that has been vacant for far too long. Now the hard work begins. I'm deeply grateful to President Biden and the White House for the confidence and support throughout this process, and to all Senators on both sides of the aisle – whether they voted for me or not – for their thoughtful consideration,” the new US ambassador said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.