Who Is Eric Garcetti? US Senate Confirms Biden's Close Aide To Be Ambassador To India

The USA has finally announced its ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti, former Los Angeles Mayor and President Joe Biden's close aid. The development comes after the Senate on Wednesday voted on the cloture motion limiting debate on his nomination, reflecting that the ruling Democratic Party has enough votes for his selection for the top post.

Who is Eric Garcetti?

52-year-old Eric Garcetti is an American politician, four-time president of the Los Angeles City Council (2006–12) and then mayor of Los Angeles (2013–22).

Garcetti grew up in the San Fernando Valley and received a BA in urban planning and political science as well as an MA in international affairs from Columbia University.

As a Rhodes scholar, he studied at the University of Oxford and the London School of Economics.

Before entering politics, he taught public policy, diplomacy, and world affairs at the University of Southern California (1997–99) and Occidental College in Los Angeles (1998–2001).

Garcetti served as an officer in the US Navy reserve for 12 years and is an avid jazz pianist and photographer.

Garcetti is a member of the Democratic Party and was first elected in the 2013 election, then reelected in 2017.

He served as the 42nd mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 until 2022 and was a member of the Democratic Party.

'Eager to begin my service': Eric Garcetti

Reacting to the Senate confirming his appointment, the 52-year-old remarked he was 'ready and eager to begin my service representing our critical interests in India.'

“I'm thrilled with today's outcome, which was a decisive and bipartisan decision to fill a critical post that has been vacant for far too long. Now the hard work begins. I'm deeply grateful to President Biden and the White House for the confidence and support throughout this process, and to all Senators on both sides of the aisle – whether they voted for me or not – for their thoughtful consideration,” the new US ambassador said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.