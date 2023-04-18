Who Is Jacob Stevens? Ohio Teen Dies After Trying Dangerous TikTok ‘Benadryl Challenge’

An Ohio teen has suffered a tragic death after overdosing on a medication while attempting an over-the-counter challenge that has gone viral on TikTok. 13-year-old victim, Jacob Stevens, participated in the “Benadryl Challenge,” and ingested approximately 12 to 14 of the antihistamines to induce the hallucinations. The dose taken by Jacob was nearly six times the recommended dose that led to health complications during the deadly stunt, according to American broadcasters.

The trend first gained traction among the US teens in 2020. Scores of teengaers uploaded their videos attempting the life threatening challenge on the TikTok to gain popularity.

'It was too much for his body': Jacob's father

Jacob’s father, Justin, in a televised statement, told ABC 6 that his son overdosed last weekend when he was at home with friends. “It was too much for his body,” the devastated father told the station. After he downed dozens of pills, Jacob was immediately rushed to the hospital and was put on mechanical ventilation. Spending nearly a week on a ventilator, Jacob Stevens died on the sixth day, which his father labelled as "the worst day of his life." Jacob's death has prompted his family to warn other parents against letting their kids try the deadly challenge. His dad appealed to the parents to monitor children's online activity to deter an accident. He also reportedly contacted local lawmakers to implement an age-related restriction on buying medicine like Benadryl.

"I already sent a message to Mr. Dewine. It's my life goal now to make that happen. I'll go at it until the day I die," Justin told ABC 6.

As the trend started in 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration warned against the overdoses tied to the "Benadryl Challenge'' on TikTok. Medicine Benadryl is reported to be containing diphenhydramine, an antihistamine that relieves symptoms of hay fever, upper respiratory allergies or the common cold, even the flu, runny nose and sneezing. While diphenhydramine is labelled as "safe and effective" in small doses, over the top consumption can lead to heart complications, seizures, coma or even death. Commenting on his son's sudden demise due to a dangerous challenge, Justin said that he felt like the time stopped when doctors announced that his son was dead.

"No brain scan, there was nothing there. They said we could keep him on the vent that he could lay there but he will never open his eyes, he’ll never breathe, smile, walk or talk," Jacob's father told the American station.

The parents of the demised child described him as a well-mannered, funny, loving kid who loved to play sports such as football for Greenfield schools. His father added, “It didn’t matter how bad of a day I was having no one could make me smile, Jacob could make me smile." Jacob's father appreciated the community's support, saying that such messages of solidarity "made him feel really good to see the posts his peers put on Facebook about how he helped them." He then told parents to "keep an eye at what they're doing on that phone. Talk to them about the situation. I want everyone to know about my son." Jacob's funeral will be held next week, his dad informed.