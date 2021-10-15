Who Is Ravi Chaudhary, Indian-American Nominated By Biden For Key Position In Pentagon?

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday, October 14, revealed his intent to nominate Indian-American Ravi Chaudhary to a crucial position in the US Department of Defence or the Pentagon. White House said in an official release that Biden has nominated Chaudhary for the position of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Energy and the Environment. Chaudhary was nominated along with four others for a range of crucial positions in the Biden administration.

Who is Ravi Chaudhary?

Ravi Chaudhary hails from Virginia where he presently resides with his wife of 25 years, Uma along with their two children. Apart from a doctorate specialising in Executive Leadership and Innovation from the Georgetown University D.L.S. Program, he completed MS in Industrial Engineering from St. Mary’s University as a NASA graduate fellow and an MA in Operational Arts and Military Science from Air University. Chaudhary also holds a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from the US Air Force Academy.

Chaudhary has previously served as a Senior Executive at the US Department of Transportation (DOT) where he was Director of Advanced Programs and Innovation, Office of Commercial Space, at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). White House said in its official release that in DOT, Chaudhary’s role was related to the execution of advanced development and research programs in support of the FAA’s Commercial Space Transportation mission. While at the US Department of Transportation, the Indian American also served as the Executive Director, Regions and Center Operations where he was responsible for integration and support of aviation operations in nine regions located nationwide.

He is a former US Air Force officer and pilot and served the country from 1993 to 2015. White House has noted that during his active duty, Chaudhary has completed a range of operational, engineering and senior staff assignments in the Air Force. As a pilot for C-17, he has conducted flight operations across the globe including numerous combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also conducted ground deployment as Director of the Personnel Recovery Center, Multi-National Corps, Iraq.

Additionally, as a flight test engineer, Chaudhary was responsible for flight certification of military avionics and hardware for Air Force modernisation programs supporting flight safety and mishap prevention, stated White House. Earlier in his career, he has even assisted in space launch operations for the Global Position System (GPS) and led third stage and flight safety activities in a bid to ensure the entire operational capability of the first GPS constellation.

Chaudhary has even supported NASA’s International Space Station protection activities to ensure the safety of NASA Astronauts. Holding a doctorate specializing in Executive Leadership and Innovation, he also served as a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the former US President Barack Obama’s Administration. In the same role, he advised the President on executive branch efforts to improve veterans support for the AAPI community.

