Who Is Vedant Patel? Indian-American Replacing Ned Price As US State Dept Spokesperson

Ned Price, the spokesperson for the US State Department, is set to vacate his position later this month. As per an announcement made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, Indian-American Vedant Patel, who currently serves as the Deputy Spokesperson, will assume the role of interim spokesperson. Price, who was credited by Blinken for restoring the department's daily press briefings that had been irregular during the Trump administration, has held more than 200 briefings during his tenure and has been lauded for his respectful demeanor towards journalists and colleagues. While a replacement for Price is yet to be announced, Patel will take charge in the interim.

Who is Vedant Patel?

Vedant Patel, who is 33 years old, was born in Gujarat. He has had a meteoric rise in the world of politics and communications. He holds a degree from the University of California, Riverside, and has worked in a variety of roles in the White House and on political campaigns. Patel served as an Assistant Press Secretary and spokesperson for President Biden, where he honed his skills in handling media relations and communications strategy. Prior to that, he was the spokesperson for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, where he helped craft the messaging and image of the incoming administration.

Patel has also worked on several political campaigns, including those of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Mike Honda, where he served as Communications Director. His experience in shaping the public image of political candidates and officials has made him a valuable asset to the Democratic Party. Despite his young age, Patel has already made a significant impact in the world of politics and communications.