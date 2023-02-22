Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy, The Indian-American Entrepreneur Who Joined US Presidential Race

Vivek Ramaswamy, who The New York Times termed as a "multimillionaire" entrepreneur, announced on Tuesday that he is joining the 2024 presidential race of the United States. Packed with optimism and a drive for change, his bid touched upon creating a "New American Dream" and rediscovering the US in order to truly put the country "first".

Ramaswamy is the second Indian-American person from the Republican Party to announce his presidential bid after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. The 37-year-old is an ex-biotechnology executive and hedge fund partner who rose to prominence in right-wing circles by rebuking corporate efforts to boost social, political, and environmental causes.

Last year, Ramaswamy launched Strive Asset Management, a firm that aimed to exhort companies to quit environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.

The firm has purchased small stakes in some of the biggest corporate giants in the world, including Apple Inc, Walt Disney, BlackRock and Chevron. By doing so, it pressured the companies to abandon ESG policies.

He is also the author of two books - 'Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence' and 'Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam'. In a New Yorker magazine profile last year, Ramaswamy was dubbed as "the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc", who is the son of Indian immigrants who legally walked through the United States' "front door".

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/bz5Qtt4tmm — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

Ramaswamy is an anti-ESG crusader

Ramaswamy sheds light on his Indian-American childhood

This has made him a strong crusader of merit-based immigration who, however, does not condone illegally entering the country. "I grew up in Ohio in the '90s as a skinny kid with nerdy glasses and a funny last name. My parents taught me that if you’re going to stand out, then you might as well be outstanding," he said.

"Achievement was my ticket to get ahead. I went on to found multibillion-dollar companies. And I did it while getting married, raising a family and following my faith in God," he added. In an editorial of the Wall Street Journal, the entrepreneur and aspiring POTUS revealed the reason behind running for the top post.

“To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That’s why I am running for president. I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream—one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence," he said.