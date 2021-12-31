WHO Shares Hopeful Message Ahead Of New Year, Says 2022 Will Be End Of COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has shared an optimistic message to people stating that they are hopeful that 2022 will be the end of COVID-19 pandemic. After the emergence of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, countries all over the world are implementing measures to combat the growing cases of the virus. However, the agency has shared a positive message to end the year on a good note.

Maria Van Kerkhove, who is COVID-19 Technical Lead of WHO stated in a video message on Twitter stating, "We have tools now, that can take severe spectrum of disease out, we can reduce morbidity, hospitalisation, severe disease, those needing ICU, those who are dying. We can take the death out of COVID-19 and we can also reduce the spread. The emergence of these variants of concern Omicron is the latest. There will be more if this virus continues to circulate. I am incredibly hopeful for 2022. Everyone thinks how much more it will be, but it will end. This pandemic will end if you think everyday what you can do to keep you and your loved one safe. We are in this together because we have to keep everyone safe. It is not the morally right thing to do, it is the epidemiologically right thing to do, it is an economically right thing to do. So I am incredibly hopeful for 2022 in the fact that we can regain control over this. We can significantly reduce transmission. we can reduce deaths and we can get back to our lives." She concluded by saying happy holidays and urged everyone to be careful.

As we mark the second anniversary of the #COVID19 pandemic, Dr @mvankerkhove shares her hope to end this crisis in the new year.



Let's #ACTogether 💪 pic.twitter.com/WoJ8BvPryc — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 31, 2021

1.8 million deaths were recorded in 2020 and 3.5 million in 2021

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), recalled that a new worldwide hazard surfaced two years ago. Since then, 1.8 million deaths were recorded in 2020 and 3.5 million in 2021, although the actual amount is significantly higher. Millions of people are also struggling with the virus's long-term effects.

Delta and Omicron are currently driving up case numbers to unprecedented levels, resulting in increase in hospitalizations and deaths. Tedros is concerned that the more transmissible Omicron virus is causing a tsunami of infections, according to Modern Diplomacy. Earlier this year, WHO asked leaders to vaccinate 40% of their populations by the end of 2021 and 70% by the middle of 2022.

Image: AP