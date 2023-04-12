Who Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage? Donald Trump Says Not Russia

The latest is a series of revelations made by former US President Donald Trump, who claimed Russia was not involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline but did not really reveal who was responsible for the blast in the Nord Stream pipeline.

Amid the legal battle Trump is facing, he appeared for an interview with Fox News TV channel and spoke on a number of issues ranging from the China-Russia partnership to the US exit from Afghanistan, to his 2024 presidential bid, to his recent indictment over hush money payments.

Trump's latest talk with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on a variety of issues marks his first official appearance before the media since he was formally arraigned earlier this month. Starting with his recent arraignment, Trump said New York courthouse employees were crying because he was brought to court for crimes he did not commit and said they were hoping to see him in the 2024 presidential elections. "I've never seen anything like it," Trump told Carlson. "Many of them were in tears."

'Will contest elections even if convicted,' says Donald Trump

Speaking about his bid to enter the White House for the second time, Trump said he will contest the upcoming election even if convicted on criminal charges filed against him in New York. "No, I’d never drop out. It’s not my thing," Trump said on Tuesday when asked if he would drop out even if convicted on criminal charges. "I wouldn’t do it."

Was the Biden administration involved in Nord Stream sabotage? Here's what Trump claimed

In Tuesday's interview, Trump tried to prove that Russia was not at all involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline but did not reveal who was involved in the act, as he said he did not want the United States to get into trouble. "I don’t want to get our country in trouble, so I won’t answer it," Trump said on Tuesday when asked who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines. "But I can tell you who it wasn’t: Russia."

However, this isn't the first time that the US has been accused of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline, as earlier Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh had alleged that the explosion in the Nord Stream pipeline was organised by the US with the support of Norway. He claimed that explosives were planted on the pipeline system under the cover of NATO. The US, however, has always denied any involvement in the incident. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which supplied energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions last year in September.

America's withdrawal from Afghanistan was the 'most embarrassing moment': Trump

Highlighting the "failures" of the Biden administration, Trump said America's withdrawal from Afghanistan was a major embarrassment for the country. While speaking on the issue, Trump claimed that under his rule, the US Army would have withdrawn from the landlocked country with more strength than his successor, Joe Biden, and called Biden's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan "one of the most embarrassing moments" for America.

"Afghanistan is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. I think the most embarrassing moment that this country has ever had, frankly, is the way we got out," Trump said on Tuesday. "That was their plan; that had nothing to do with me... We would’ve gotten out with dignity and strength."

Trump's attack on Biden comes as last week the latter's office released after-action data blaming Trump for constraining the execution. Trump slammed Biden for withdrawing a large portion of the US military before constraining the execution.

Image: AP