Why Are US Midterms Important & Can The Outcome Impact Russia-Ukraine War? Read To Know

The US midterm elections occur, as the name suggests, in the middle of a four year presidential term. The US president is not on the ballot but it is often considered a referendum on the president's performance as it gives an indication regarding which way the political winds are flowing. The midterm elections decide who controls the US Congress i.e. the legislative branch of the USA, the executive being the president and judiciary being the Supreme Court.

The US Congress is divided into two - the Senate and the House of Representatives. Let's address the US Senate first, now, according to the US Constitution, each state of America must have two senators. There are 50 states in the US and therefore the US Senate is made up of 100 senators. The term of a senator is six years, but all senators are not elected at the same time. Approximately one third of total membership of the senate is elected in every two years, which means one third of the senators are elected during the midterms, one third of the senators are elected during the presidential elections and the remaining one third are elected during the next midterms. In this midterms, 35 senate seats are up for grabs.

What about the House of Representatives?

Members of the US House of Representatives have a 2 year term and there are a total of 435 seats. This means that all the 435 seats are up for grabs during the presidential poll and the midterm elections. Unlike the senate, the number of house of representatives a state has is linked to the total population of the state. This system of government is known as 'checks and balances' which is inspired by the work of Baron De Montesquieu, primarily his treatise known as 'The Spirit of Laws'. Montesquieu was a French political philosopher who lived in pre-revolutionary France and his works inspired the founding fathers of America.

What is the scenario in this midterm elections?

In this midterm elections, despite US President Joe Biden's claim, most data and trends indicate that the Republicans are going to take control of the House. The margin of the majority is still in question, but most observers have concluded that the Republicans are all set to win the house. Currently, the Democrats control the House of Representatives with 220 members, after the midterms, Republicans are expected to gain control, in other words, the House is going to flip, so to say. Some closely watched races are Virginia’s 2nd District, Texas’ 34th District, Pennsylvania’s 8th District and Michigan’s 3rd District.

Most observers are focussed on the Senate races as who will gain control of the Senate is not a foregone conclusion. As of now, on the basis of numbers, no party controls the Senate and there is a deadlock as Republicans and Democrats both have 50 seats each. However, in reality, Democrats control the senate because Vice President Kamala Harris has a tie-breaking vote. Historically, the incumbent party tends to lose ground in the Senate, during the midterms. Out of the last 20 midterm elections, the incumbent party lost ground in the senate in 15 midterms. Republicans need to win 1-2 seats to gain control of the Senate. The most anticipated Senate races are - Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada.

What will be the impact of US midterm results?

Joe Biden will face significant hurdles if Democrats lose control of both the House and the Senate. It will, in essence, mean that Democrats have lost control of the legislative branch. Biden himself has said that the Republicans might try to impeach him if they gain control of the House and the Senate, although Republicans have not spoken about impeaching Biden. Donald Trump is campaigning for Republicans in the midterms and if the people who the former US President campaigned for do well in the midterms, he will have an easier pathway in his journey towards becoming the GOP presidential candidate in 2024. According to most polls, inflation is the number one issue for most voters. The Biden administration has attempted to galvanise its voter base by foccusing on so called "abortion rights" but the focus of voters remains on kitchen table economic issues.

According to polls conducted by ABC news and Washington Post, economy is the most important issue, followed by what is being taught to their children in schools, something that can be considered a culture war issue and the third most important issue is crime, as American cities have witnessed a surge in crime rates. Abortion is not the top issue for even Democrat voters, according to the survey. The Fed in the US is continuing its sharp rate hikes to tame inflation, which has given rise to fears that the economy might head towards a recession. The cost of food and diesel are rising in the US and the outcome of the Republican advertisements for midterm elections are primarily focussing on these issues. The other issue Republicans are focussing on is crime, attempting to persuade voters that voting for the GOP will lead to a decline in crime.

Impact on Russia-Ukraine war

The midterms also may have an impact on the Russia-Ukraine war as Republican House leader Kevin McArthy has stated that he and his party are not in favour of writing endless blank cheques to the Ukrainians. Senator Rand Paul stated: "We are balancing Ukraine's budget, we should balance our own budget". “We’ve got to stop the money spigot to Ukraine eventually. We cannot fund a long-term military conflict that I think ultimately has diminishing returns for our own country," said JD Vance, the Republican Senate candidate for the state of Ohio. The result of the midterms will impact the free room President Joe Biden has in pursuing his policies.