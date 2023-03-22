Why Donald Trump Could Be Arrested: All You Need To Know About Stormy Daniels Case

If Donald Trump gets arrested, it will mark the first time in history that a former President of the United States will be behind bars. Trump is facing a "hush-money case," under which he could be indicted by a New York grand jury for his alleged involvement in hiding hefty payments he gave to porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump had an affair with Daniel in 2006. Sensing that he could easily lose the lawsuit filed against him, Trump told his advisers on Wednesday that he wants to be "handcuffed" when he makes an appearance in court.

Earlier on March 18, the 45th US President said that he "expects" to get arrested on Tuesday. He also called upon his supporters to stage a protest in his favor, but this time he received a very low reaction from his people.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said, "Illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week." He is yet to be arrested by the authorities.

Why Donald Trump could be arrested?

The 45th US President could face arrest if the Court finds enough evidence against him in the "hush money" case, in which Trump is said to be hiding the entire incident of transferring a hefty amount to Daniels. The case gained momentum after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg came up with evidence claiming that Trump transferred $130,000 to Daniels in exchange for her silence about the sexual relationship with Trump back in 2006.

What is Donald's current case status?

A person expecting an indictment can ask a witness to appear in court on his behalf, per New York Law. However, the final decision lies with the grand jury. In Trump's case, Robert J Costello, who is a former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, appeared in court on Monday. Of course, Costello appeared at the request of Trump’s lawyers.

Donald Trump's recent "I want to be handcuffed" remark indicates that he wants to project defiance against the backdrop of what he sees as an unfair case against him that would possibly clean up his image for the upcoming election. However, Trump's close advisers have said that he is "deeply anxious" that his appearance in court would discredit his image.

Who is Stormy Daniels? All you need to know about Trump's sexual relationship with an American pornstar

Stephanie Daniels, who is popularly known by the name Stormy Daniels, is an American adult film actress who has gained popularity in recent years. Daniels rose to prominence in 2018 when it first came to light that she was paid by Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet about her sexual encounter with Trump. Soon, the incident made international headlines and sparked a legal battle with Trump. The mother-of-one filed a case against the former president to have the nondisclosure agreement (NDA) invalidated, claiming that he never agreed to sign the agreement, making it legally void.

Even after receiving a hefty sum from Trump, Daniels has been a staunch critic of Trump and his administration. She never stepped back whenever she got the slightest opportunity to speak out about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump and accuse him of other crimes, including the use of NDAs to silence victims of sexual assault and campaign finance violations. The case unfolded in 2011 when Daniels first spoke about her encounter with Trump, who is also a business tycoon, during a TV interview. She said she met Trump at a charity golf tournament in July 2006. Trump and Daniels had sex once in one of his hotel rooms at Lake Tahoe. She even said that Trump was not "worried" and was instead arrogant when Daniels was asked by the interviewer whether Trump had told her to stay quiet.

Image: AP