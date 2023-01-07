Why Elevators Are Turning Into Traps For Power-starved Ukrainians Amid War

For some Ukrainians based in the city of Kyiv, entering an elevator to get to a high storey has turned into a task straight out of “a James Bond movie every time.” With relentless Russian strikes on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure, compact metal boxes in skyrise buildings have metamorphosed into confinements, occasionally trapping residents inside until someone comes to their rescue.

Markus Peuser, who launched an initiative of setting up emergency boxes full of snacks inside elevators in Kyiv, recalled the incident which drove him to find a solution to the problem. When a Russian strike hit a power station in the Ukrainian capital, Peuser found himself stuck inside an elevator that was supposed to take him to his apartment on the 10th floor.

Thankfully, Peuser had just what he needed to survive for two hours until someone rescued him. “I was coming from the supermarket, so I had enough food with me and a bottle of wine,” he told The Guardian, adding that when the rescuer came, he had already gotten through “a lot of chocolates”.

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have been rampant in the ongoing war, and have pushed citizens into cold, darkness, and sometimes, shutdown elevators. Many Ukrainians have steered clear of using lifts over fears of getting trapped, but some have not ruled out the luxury due to health constraints.

What is Peuser's initiative?

For those, Peuser, along with his business partner Viktoria Gorokhovska, has helped create 5,000 emergency boxes of lifts in Kyiv. The packages include water, food, wipes, but also a pack of tranquilizers for claustrophobic occupants of the lifts. Peuser, who runs a language school named StartDeutsche in the city, has changed the institution into a center for packaging the emergency boxes, which have begun trending on social media.

As a result of the popularity online, the duo has been receiving requests to supply the boxes across the country, including to the port city of Dnipro. However, there have also been reports of items in the boxes being stolen, which Gorokhovska finds understandable. “People said it would be stolen or broken open within days. But in Ukraine now we understand this is something everyone might need. If you take it home today, tomorrow you might be the one stuck without it.”